Dominion Energy offering free refrigerator recycling

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers may qualify to receive money to recycle their old refrigerators.
Dominion will pick up qualifying refrigerators for free and offers a $20 incentive to participate.
Refrigerators that are recycled through the program will be taken to a recycling facility operated at Recleim LLC to safely remove harmful materials and re-purpose 95 percent of the material in the refrigerator into a variety of other products, including laptops, cell phones, soda cans and concrete mix.
Dominion says replacing old, inefficient refrigerators could lead to a yearly savings of up to $150.
Size and age restrictions apply. To see if your refrigerator qualifies, call 877-785-6681 or visit the Dominion Energy website.
