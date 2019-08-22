Deputies: Kittens die after being thrown out truck window; investigation underway

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two kittens were reportedly thrown out of a truck’s window and died.
Deputies were called around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday “about an unknown make or model, older small pickup truck, primer grey in color driving eastbound on Jefferson Highway (Rt33) in the area of the reservoir throwing kittens out the window.”
Animal control responded and found two kittens about 6 weeks old. Deputies said one was dead on the roadway and the second died on the way to the vet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234.
