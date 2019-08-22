Chesterfield police looking for man who robbed Wells Fargo

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who robbed a bank Thursday and assaulted a customer.
Police were called to Wells Fargo at 5630 Hopkins Road at 9:20 a.m.
The man passed a note to the teller demanding money and assaulted a nearby customer when the teller did not immediately respond to the request.
The man left after receiving cash and fled in a red truck, which was found abandoned in the area of the bank.
No weapon was displayed during the robbery and the customer who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, 6-foot-1 with an average build, wearing a hat, light-colored pants and a dark shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.