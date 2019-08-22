Chesterfield man charged with arson sentenced to 3 years

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Daniel Adkins, of Midlothian, has been sentenced to three years behind bars.
Adkins pleaded guilty to three counts of arson and one count of burglary in April. He was sentenced to 70 years on all charges, with 67 years suspended.
Adkins, then 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of arson related to a house fire on Millcrest Terrace and an additional two counts related to a fire at Wilton Shopping Center on Genito Road in 2018.
Chesterfield fire crews responded to Millcrest Terrace when a neighbor reported a fire and said he saw a suspicious person going through someone’s car. No one was injured, and fire officials say the home had been vacant for about a month.
Two fires later broke out at the shopping mall. The first was around 10:30 p.m. and a second occurred about 2:30 Monday morning.
Officials deemed the fire suspicious, but did not have any suspects at the time.
The mall has experienced several fire in recent months.
Online records Adkins he was already facing eight other separate charges, including petit larceny, grand larceny and marijuana possession.
