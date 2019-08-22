2 charged with child endangerment following drug bust

BRUNSWICK, Va. (WWBT) - Two women were arrested Aug. 21 on drug charges following an investigation.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into Kendra Knight, 27, of Alberta, led to multiple drug buys. Following a controlled drug buy and traffic stop, Knight and Alyrica Jones, 23, of Warfield, were arrested.
A search of the vehicle uncovered heroin, marijuana and cash from the undercover purchase. The vehicle Knight was driving, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, was also seized.
Knight was charged with distribution of heroin and felony child endangerment. She is being held at Meherrin River Regional Jail without bond.
Jones was charged with felony child endangerment and given an unsecured bond.
The sheriff’s office said it is pursuing additional charges against the women.
