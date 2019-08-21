Task force schedules meeting on 2009 murder of Virginia Tech students

Metzler and Childs were sophomores at Virginia Tech when they were killed in the Caldwell Fields area of Montgomery County August 26, 2009. The couple, originally from the Lynchburg area, had traveled to an isolated spot in the Jefferson National Forest to play music and enjoy a quiet conversation in Metzler’s Toyota Camry. Investigators confirmed Metzler was shot through a driver’s-side window and Heidi was gunned down immediately after she ran from the car.