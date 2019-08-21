Task force schedules meeting on 2009 murder of Virginia Tech students

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - A joint task force investigating the 2009 murders of David Metzler and Heidi Childs has scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.
Metzler and Childs were sophomores at Virginia Tech when they were killed in the Caldwell Fields area of Montgomery County August 26, 2009. The couple, originally from the Lynchburg area, had traveled to an isolated spot in the Jefferson National Forest to play music and enjoy a quiet conversation in Metzler’s Toyota Camry. Investigators confirmed Metzler was shot through a driver’s-side window and Heidi was gunned down immediately after she ran from the car.
In 2012, Montgomery County’s then-sheriff, Tommy Whitt, told reporters investigators have DNA evidence from the crime scene, and that the killer used a .30 caliber rifle to carry out the murders. Childs’ purse containing her cell phone, camera, Virginia Tech “Hokie Passport” identification and credit cards were taken following the murder. Little other information about the crime has been released.
Law enforcement from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and other investigating agencies will participate in a news conference Friday morning at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Metzler and Childs’ parents are also expected to offer remarks during the gathering.
