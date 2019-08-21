T-shirt fundraiser to benefit RPS teacher supplies

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A t-shirt fundraiser is helping Richmond Public School teachers get the supplies they need for the classroom.
T-shirts with “RPS Teachers Rock” will help support the RPS Teacher Store, which is the district’s resource center for classroom supplies.
The shirts are being sold through Bonfire for $14.95.
So far, more than 230 shirts have been sold as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, raising more than $175.
The campaign is listed to run for 18 more days and shipping for orders will start on Sept. 16, according to Bonfire’s website.
