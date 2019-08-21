Popular Richmond restaurant gets new food truck

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A young Richmond restaurant is going mobile.
Salt and Forge will hit the streets next week with their new food truck.
The restaurant opened its doors about a year ago at 312 N. 2nd Street in Jackson Ward.
Owner David Hahn is hopeful the new food truck will help Salt and Forge grow even more.
“It helps us scout potential second brick and mortar locations, builds our brand, builds awareness and also gives some of my staff an opportunity to run what amounts to 80%of a restaurant," Hahn said.
The truck will offer a condensed version of the flagship location’s menu, serving breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
