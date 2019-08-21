RACC to hold yard sale Sept. 13-14

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control received enough goods for its June yard sale that it needs to hold a second one.
Another yard sale to benefit the shelter will be held Sept. 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. with a $10 presale entry and Sept. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon at Seventh Street Christian Church located at 1401 Grove Avenue.
RACC is asking for donations to be held until the Sept. 13 and dropped off at the church. Only jewelry items will be accepted at the shelter prior to the sale, due to limited storage space.
For more information, email raccyardsale@gmail.com.
