Public urged to avoid portions of Lake Anna due to algae bloom

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health has issued a warning for the public to avoid contact with portions of Lake Anna due to a harmful algae bloom.
The impacted areas are the Upper and Middle Pamunkey branches and the Upper North Anna Branch in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties.
“Some harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, can cause skin rash and gastrointestinal illnesses, such as upset stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea,” VDH said in a news release.
VDH says test results collected on Aug. 13 contained the harmful bacteria.
“People and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up-paddle-boarding as well as other activities which pose a risk of ingesting water or exposure to skin,” VDH said. “Advisory signs will be posted in areas of the lake.”
Lake Anna also experienced high levels of the harmful algae in August 2018.
