News to know for Aug. 21: Severe storms; Hanover NAACP calls for school name changes; Tropical Storm Chantal forms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Don’t forget your umbrella today! Wednesday calls for another stormy forecast.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day for severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.
Today’s forecast is partly sunny with scattered storms mainly after 6 p.m. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
Richmond police are looking for 54-year-old Edward T. McKinney.
Police say he was last seen in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants.
McKinney suffers from chronic illnesses and is in need of medication. He is described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and a goatee.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
The Hanover NAACP is continuing to call on county officials to change the names of two schools.
The organization has filed a lawsuit against Hanover County and the school board demanding a name change for Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis High School, which are named after Confederate leaders.
NAACP leaders hope the county will make changes without going to court, but the organization says they are ready to fight.
Tropical Storm Chantal formed Tuesday in the north Atlantic. It is the third named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season.
There are no coastal watches or warnings in association with the storm.
The peak months of the season are August through October.
A Virginia Little League team advanced in the World Series after no-hitting Minnesota on Sunday.
Loudoun South is the first team from the state in 25 years to play in the Little League World Series in Williamport, Pa.
