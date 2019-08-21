Hanover County Schools now using online payment system for school fees

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County parents can now pay for their child’s school fees online.
The school district is now using Online School Payments for online payment of school fees during the 2019-2020 school year.
School fees may include items such as required course fees, P.E. uniforms, yearbooks, field trips, school activities, and school spirit items.
This does not apply to cafeteria fees, they will continue to use ‘MySchoolBucks’ for online cafeteria payments.
The district says the payment of school fees using this new online system eliminates the need to send checks or cash to your school or to wait in line to pay at Open House.
School fees can be paid on OSP at any time using a credit/debit card, but there is a service fee for each online payment.
As an alternative, cash and checks will still be accepted at your child’s school.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.