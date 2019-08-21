Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for (again) a slow-moving storm threat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the possibility of more strong storms Wednesday afternoon and evening
WEDNESDAY: First Alert Weather Day .Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms. A few storms may be strong or severe with gusty winds. Storms could move slowly and produce flooding. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Heavy rain is likely in spots. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FIRST ALERT: This weekend looks MUCH cooler than recent mid to upper 90s heat
SATURDAY: Cloudy with some leftover showers in the morning. Then Partly sunny in the afternoon with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
