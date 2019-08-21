First Alert: More severe storms possible late Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
The Storm Prediction Center has most of central and northern Virginia under a “marginal" risk for severe thunderstorms Wednesday. This is the lowest category of risk, and any storms that develop Wednesday will probably not be as widespread as Tuesday’s.
Model guidance has been back and forth on how much of the area could be impacted by any storms late Wednesday, but latest runs have been showing a pretty could chance mainly after 6pm. These are samples from the hi-res model as of Tuesday evening’s model run:
