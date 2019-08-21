Deputies, Dominion Power rescue kitten from electrical pipe during storm in Caroline

The kitten was rescued after five hours with the help of Dominion Power officials. (Source: Caroline Animal Shelter/Facebook)
By Tamia Mallory | August 21, 2019 at 11:25 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 11:25 AM

CAROLINE CO., Va. (WWBT) - A kitten was rescued during a thunderstorm in Caroline County Tuesday night.

Caroline Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center about a kitten that was stuck underground in a pipe.

Upon arrival, Deputy Bullock realized the kitten was in a plastic pipe that contained electric lines.

The kitten was rescued after five hours with the help of Dominion Power officials.

The kitten, now named Kilowatt, is safe and sound.

