2 arrested after assault, robbery in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two men were arrested in Henrico after police say they robbed a victim in their home.
Henrico police responded to the 5700 block of Williamsburg Road at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 20 for a reported robbery. A victim said two men forced their way into the home, assaulted the victim and stole money.
Wayne A. Smith, 35, of Henrico, and Jeffrey Storme Rowe, 29, of Chesterfield, were arrested nearby and charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
