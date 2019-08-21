Are you middle class?: A few questions to ask yourself to help find the answer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - More and more Americans, if you ask, will tell you they consider themselves “middle class.” According to the Pew Research Center, the baseline is a salary of $52,187 for a family of four.
But income isn’t the only indicator. The Motley Fool recently surveyed a thousand people to find out what defines the middle class. These are apparently the questions to ask yourself:
- Can you pay your bills on time?
- Do you have a secure job?
- Can you save money?
- Do you have time and money for a vacation?
- Do you have at least a thousand dollars in savings?
If you answered yes, you’re probably middle class.
So, what can we take away here? Being middle class isn’t only about income, it’s about your financial comfort. Not having to worry about a job or being able to pay your bills, with money set aside for emergencies and retirement.
