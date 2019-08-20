Woman faces DUI, child neglect charges following car crash in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has been arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Henrico.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Westwood Avenue for a crash, reportedly involving a drunk driver, on Monday at 12:22 p.m.
Wanda Greek, 49, of Mississippi, was identified as the driver and a juvenile was found in the back seat of the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the accident.
An investigation into the incident led to Greek’s arrest. She was charged with mistreatment of children, abuse/child neglect: reckless disregard for life and driving under the influence.
