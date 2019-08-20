VDOT completes I-64 widening project in Henrico, New Kent counties

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has completed the $46.4 million Interstate 64 widening project in Henrico and New Kent counties.
The widening project, between Interstate 295 in Henrico and Bottoms Bridge in New Kent, was completed two years ahead of schedule and under budget.
“The completed project is intended to provide congestion relief and added safety to the I-64 corridor,” said Scott Fisher, VDOT Richmond District Mega Projects Engineer, in a release. “An additional travel lane in each direction will accommodate current and future traffic volumes on I-64 and is expected to lessen travel times to and from Virginia Beach.”
Construction began in August 2017 to widen both directions from two to three lanes.
“Newly completed improvements include an added 12-foot wide travel lane and a 10-foot wide shoulder in both directions in the median of the preexisting roadway, widened bridges over the Chickahominy River,” a release said.
Acceleration and deceleration lanes at the truck weigh station have been improved. Sound mitigation walls have also been added within the project limits.
