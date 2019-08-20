Richmond SPCA offering 2-for-1 cat adoptions

From left, Tuncay, Kaidou and Sycamore are available for adoption at Richmond SPCA. (Source: Richmond SPCA)
By Brian Tynes | August 20, 2019 at 3:35 PM EDT - Updated August 20 at 3:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond SPCA adopted 81 animals for Clear the Shelters Aug. 17, but still has quite a few animals in need of homes.

In particular, the shelter has a lot of cats - 44 to be exact, according to its website.

So, for the rest of August, Richmond SPCA is offering a two-for-one adoption special on cats. You can either adopt two cats for one fee or adopt a cat and get a voucher to give to someone else so they can adopt a cat.

To view the cats available for adoption, visit Richmond SPCA’s website.

