Richmond SPCA offering 2-for-1 cat adoptions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond SPCA adopted 81 animals for Clear the Shelters Aug. 17, but still has quite a few animals in need of homes.
In particular, the shelter has a lot of cats - 44 to be exact, according to its website.
So, for the rest of August, Richmond SPCA is offering a two-for-one adoption special on cats. You can either adopt two cats for one fee or adopt a cat and get a voucher to give to someone else so they can adopt a cat.
To view the cats available for adoption, visit Richmond SPCA’s website.
