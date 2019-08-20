Richmond police investigating 7-Eleven robbery near VCU

By Tamia Mallory | August 20, 2019 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 9:53 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.

Police received a report of a commercial robbery in the 1000 block of West Grace Street at 6:14 a.m.

Police say a woman entered the store, approached the cashier and instructed the employee to give her all the money. She then fled the scene in a light-colored sedan with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black female, between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, 25 to 30 years of age. She was wearing a grey or blue hoodie, pajama pants and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

