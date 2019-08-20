Richmond officers help children with back-to-school shopping

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police officers are helping children get ready for the upcoming school year with some shopping.
The in partnership with Target and Metro Richmond YMCA’s Bright Beginnings program, “Heroes and Helpers” pairs Richmond youth with an officer to prepare them for the upcoming school year.
“This program is fundamental to the Department’s efforts in strengthening community relations with our youth,” said Capt. Michael Bender. “Our officers love participating and seeing the joy on a child’s face when they get new clothes for school.”
Officers helped children shop for new clothing on Tuesday and will go with a new group of kids on Wednesday.
The Bright Beginnings program serves more than 2,000 children in central Virginia.
