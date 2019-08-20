Richmond Health District offering vaccines, physicals for school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Health District is offering vaccines and physicals that are needed for school-entry to Richmond residents.
Richmond City Health District nurses and clinical staff-members will be giving all vaccines to children 4 years and older. VCU School of Nursing will give school-entry physicals, no sports physicals will be given.
HPV vaccines will also be available to children 9 to 18 years old.
“This vaccine prevents the Human papillomavirus that can cause cancer in males and females,” the release said.
Parents are asked to bring their child’s shot records and insurance card, if they are insured. People uninsured are also welcome to attend.
The clinic will be Friday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at 400 East Cary Street.
