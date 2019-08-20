Police: 1 struck with vehicle following argument near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Tuesday morning near Virginia Commonwealth University.
Police received report of an aggravated assault in the 100 block of South Belvidere Street at about 12:34 a.m.
Following a verbal argument, the victim said the suspect got into his vehicle and struck the victim, causing injury.
The male suspect was last seen in a silver station wagon, or mini-van, driving south on South Belvidere Street.
VCU police remind students to keep personal safety in mind.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1234, or 804-828-1196 for non-emergency tips.
