Police looking for missing man in need of medication

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for a man who went missing Monday.
Edward T. McKinney, 54, was last seen in the 4400 block of Forest Hill Avenue wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants.
RPD said McKinney suffers from chronic illnesses and is in need of medication. He is described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and a goatee.
McKinney is known to frequent businesses in the 440 block of Forest Hill Avenue as well as the streets and alleys in the Forest Hill and Westover Hills neighborhoods.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
