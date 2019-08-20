News to know for Aug. 20: Severe evening storms; Hit-and-run assault near VCU; Chamberlayne shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Tuesday, and there’s a lot of news to know today!
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day, with severe storms likely between 6 p.m. and midnight.
High temperatures will be in the mid 90s.
Richmond police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred early Tuesday morning near Virginia Commonwealth University.
Following a verbal argument, the victim said the suspect got into his vehicle and struck the victim, causing injury.
The male suspect was last seen in a silver station wagon, or mini-van, driving south on South Belvidere Street.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the VCU Police Department at 804-828-1234, or 804-828-1196 for non-emergency tips.
Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured just after midnight.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a shooting at approximately 12:02 a.m. They found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound on scene.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Richmond police are searching for a prisoner who escaped a police vehicle Monday afternoon in the Carver neighborhood.
The prisoner, Ameer Ali, is described as a light-skinned male with short hair and a beard, last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.
Police are investigating after a driver was caught doing doughnuts on a street mural outside the Richmond Triangle Players’ building in Scott’s Addition.
The Richmond Triangle Players is an LGBT focused theatre group that has served the community for over 25 years.
Witnesses caught a picture of the man they say is responsible for defacing the mural.
The Virginia Crime Commission has began two days of hearings today on proposals to curb gun violence plaguing the state and country after recent mass shootings.
The Crime Commission will hear testimonies Tuesday from the public, activists and the lawmakers proposing the bills being considered.
The meeting will be streamed live on the Virginia State Crime Commission website.
