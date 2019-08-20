Man wounded in Chamberlayne Parkway shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was wounded in a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Chamberlayne Parkway just after midnight. “Once on scene they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," Captain Michael Snawder with Richmond Police said in an email.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injury.
No information on a suspect was immediately available. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
