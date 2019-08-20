Junior QB Kite leads experienced, more polished Deep Run into 2019

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Since Chad Hornik’s arrival as Deep Run’s head coach, the Wildcats have hovered right around .500, making the playoffs in two of Hornik’s three seasons. 2019 certainly has the potential to see the program take a big jump.
Many consider the ceiling for Deep Run high as kickoff approaches, and it all starts with junior Bo Kite, a dual threat quarterback who Hornik says is stronger, usually faster, and harder working than anybody. Getting a full season as starting QB under his belt last season has gone a long way.
“I took the leadership from the older guys and kind of figured out my role and just figured out what I was going to do this year and what worked best," the junior quarterback said.
“The best part about Bo is his mentality,” added Hornik. “He wants to be great. He’s not dreaming about it. He’s doing the work and what it takes to be great.”
Kite’s talents reach far beyond the gridiron. He won a wrestling state championship at the 220 lb. weight class during his sophomore year and is also a standout on the Wildcats’ lacrosse team. His other activities go a long way in helping him when it comes to playing quarterback effectively.
“I started wrestling when I was five (years old) and I give a lot of credit to that,” Kite said. “It uses your whole body. It gets you ready for everything.”
“I think wrestling helps a lot with his toughness, obviously mental toughness in wrestling,” Hornik has observed. “The thing about lacrosse I like is that it gets him working laterally and going downhill a lot and I think that definitely helps with his running game.”
The junior signal caller is the total package, also boasting a 4.0 GPA in the classroom. Hornik says he’s built to excel long term, and while he doesn’t want to rush it, he’s looking forward to seeing his quarterback play at the college level. Kite adds that football is his top sport and it’s his goal to play in college.
Deep Run started 12 sophomores in 2018, making the group more experienced and polished a year later. Hornik says that right now the focus is on the first game, but the potential is there to post eight or nine victories come season’s end, especially given the fact that he thinks he has more talent returning than he’s ever had.
“We’ve lost two to three games every season since I’ve been here that we shouldn’t have lost, so I really want to make sure we get those wins this year.”
Deep Run kicks off its season on August 29, hosting Lee-Davis.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.