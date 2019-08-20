Henrico barbershop cutting children’s hair for free

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A barbershop in Henrico’s West End is making sure your kids head back-to-school with fresh haircuts.
Muhaimen's Barber Shop on Gaskins Road is giving free haircuts to students.
The promotion is available for kids in Kindergarten through 12th grade, and the owner says it's all about giving back to the community.
"I do it every year and I do it to celebrate kids because of back-to-school…I put the time for kids. I don't accept any customers because this is the time for kids," owner Ahmed Alazawy said.
The deal runs through Labor Day.
