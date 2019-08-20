Forecast: First Alert Weather Day Tuesday with strong or severe storms late in the day

By Andrew Freiden | August 20, 2019 at 4:11 AM EDT - Updated August 20 at 4:11 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day Today: Storms won’t be widespread but areas that get rain could get severe thunderstorm warnings for Wind damage, flooding, and frequent lightning.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny start, then Partly sunny afternoon. Showers and storm pop around 6pm, lingering in some areas through midnight. Highs in the mid 90s. Rain chance: 40%

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

FIRST ALERT: this weekend is trending quite nice! Lower temperatures and humidity and dry weather could combine for a great August weekend.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity after some morning clouds and a chance of rain early. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 80s. Rain chance: 20%

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

