First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -
Today’s severe weather risk is a “marginal” or low-end threat for almost all of Virginia.
Unlike typical summer thunderstorms, today’s rain threat is more of an evening threat. 6pm to Midnight looks to be prime time. Here’s the 5pm model (it’s the high resolution NAM model):
8pm looks to be prime time.
at 10pm, the heaviest rain and severe storm threat pushes east of Richmond.
If the forecast holds, much of the daytime hours will be dry, with storms threatening closer to sunset. Be alert for Slow-moving storms that could produce flooding, damaging wind, and frequent lightning.
