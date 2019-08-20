‘Farmer’ Northam says trade war has cut profits for growers

President Donald Trump’s trade war with China threatens profits for Virginia’s soybean farmers, a group that includes Gov. Ralph Northam, he said during a financial update to lawmakers.
Northam, speaking at a presentation to the Joint Money Committee, owns and leases about 50 acres of farm land on the Eastern Shore.
“I’m a farmer,” said Northam, who is generally better known as a pediatric neurologist, adding that his land is full of soybeans, but he and other growers in the state may not be willing to harvest crops if they won’t be able to sell them.
“They may very well stay in the fields if they can’t sell,” Northam told the Joint Money Committee. “The farmers would much rather sell at a profit than rely on federal subsidies.”
