Fairfax music teacher convicted of sex crimes against children

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A Fairfax County teacher was found guilty Monday of solicitation of a minor.
Ryan Thomas Pick, 41, of Woodbridge, was convicted in Hanover County of two counts of using a communication system to procure a minor for an unlawful act and one count of solicitation of a minor under the age of 15.
The investigation into Pick began in July 2018 when an undercover officer with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation on Omegle, a social networking site. The officer conversed with Pick while posing as a 12-year-old girl.
Court documents say during that conversation, Pick made comments of a sexual nature and sent a video of himself engaging in sexual activity to the officer and described sexual acts he wanted to engage in with what he believed was a 12-year-old girl.
Pick was a music teacher in Fairfax County and served as the music director at his church. He was also a private music instructor and a seasonal pizza delivery driver.
Following a search warrant, Pick admitted to using Omegle and chatting with what he thought was a 12-year-old.
A jury recommended Pick receive seven years in prison. He will be sentenced Nov. 22.
Pick will be required to register as a sex offender upon release.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.