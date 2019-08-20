Don’t miss out: $50K-winning lottery ticket about to expire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Time is running out to claim a $50,000 prize from the Virginia Lottery.
A ticket from the Feb. 23 Powerball drawing purchased at 7-Eleven at 1401 Kiln Creek Parkway in Newport News is worth $50,000.
No one has claimed that prize, and the deadline to turn in the ticket is 5 p.m. Aug. 22. If the prize is not claimed by that time, it will be forfeited.
The winning numbers in the drawing were 4-6-14-20-32 with a Powerball of 13. The winning ticket matches four of the five numbers and the Powerball number.
If the prize is unclaimed, the money will go to the Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans for public school upgrades.
If you have the winning ticket, call the Virginia Lottery at 757-825-7800 or turn the ticket in at the Hampton Roads Customer Service Center at 2306-2308 West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.
