Chesterfield County School Board seeks applicants for advisory committee openings

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County School Board is looking to fill open seats on two advisory committees.
Two seats are currently open: one seat for a Midlothian District resident on the School Board’s Special Education Advisory Committee, and one seat for a Midlothian District resident on the School Board’s Citizen Budget Advisory Committee.
All district representatives must live in the magisterial district of the seat for which they are applying.
Each committee meets several times throughout the year; meeting dates and times will be announced and are open to the public.
The Special Education Advisory Committee helps review the needs and develop priorities in the education of students with disabilities.
To be eligible to serve on the Special Education Advisory Committee, you must have a child currently receiving special education services.
The SEAC opening for the Midlothian District is the fulfillment of an existing term that will expire June 30, 2020.
The Citizens Budget Advisory Committee helps evaluate and allocate resources in alignment with the Design for Excellence 2020 strategic plan to ensure a high quality, effective and efficient school division.
This is a two-year term.
People interested in serving can apply here.
Applications are due by Friday, Aug. 23.
