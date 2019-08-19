‘Thrice the cuteness’: Red panda triplets arrive at Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Zoo has welcomed red panda triplets to the facility.
The pandas were born off-exhibit at the Zoo’s Animal Wellness Campus in June.
The cubs, two males and one female, were produced by mom, Masu, 3, and dad, Timur, 4.
“Having red panda triplets is a unique situation,”said Dr. Colleen Clabbers, the Zoo’s Veterinarian.“It’s a lot of work for mom to care for three newborns, but Masu is doing a great job caring for triplets and all three have been thriving.”
Masu gave birth in an indoor, climate-controlled den monitored by zoo keepers and animal care staff.
Masu and her cubs will join the original red panda exhibit this fall.
The zoo wants your help in naming the clubs. The public can place bids online on each of the cubs’ names through Aug 30.
