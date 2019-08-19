Suspect wanted in theft from Richmond church

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the suspect in a burglary at Faith Holy Church.
Officers responded to the church at 1022 North 22nd Street for a reported break-in just before 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9.
A victim told police an unidentified man had pushed the AC unit in, broke into the church and stole an item before leaving.
Images of the suspect were captured by surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
