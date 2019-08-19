Richmond police investigating Creighton Court shooting

By Tamia Mallory | August 19, 2019 at 5:45 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 5:45 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a reported shooting at about 12:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

