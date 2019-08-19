Richmond police investigating Creighton Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.
Police responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a reported shooting at about 12:45 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
