Police search for escaped prisoner in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond are searching for a prisoner who escaped a police vehicle Monday afternoon in the Carver neighborhood.
The prisoner, who police did not name, is described as a light-skinned male with short hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Police said he should still have his hands handcuffed behind his back.
“He was arrested for an outstanding drug charge from another jurisdiction at the Greyhound Bus Terminal and was being transported to the Justice Center when he kicked his way out of the vehicle in the 800 block of West Catherine Street and fled on foot,” police said in a release.
Police have set up a perimeter in the area but have not been able to locate him.
If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.
