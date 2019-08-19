Pilot seriously injured in Essex County plane crash

ESSEX CO., Va. (WWBT) - A pilot is seriously injured following a plane crash Monday morning in Essex County.
State police received an alert of a distressed call from a pilot just before 4:30 a.m. Search efforts begin immediately to locate a crashed plane.
The small, private aircraft was found in a swampy area near the Tappahannock-Essex County Airport at about 6:13 a.m.
The pilot has been transported to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries.
The FAA and NTSB have been notified. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
