News to know for Aug. 19: Tractor-trailer crash closes I-85 South; Creighton Court shooting; 3 men arrested after mass shooting threats

News to know for Aug. 19
By Tamia Mallory | August 19, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT - Updated August 19 at 6:49 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Monday morning again! But don’t fret, we have you covered with the news you need to know today.

Hot and humid weather continues

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny, and hot and humid.

Lows will be in the low 70s with highs in the mid 90s.

I-85 South tractor-trailer crash

All southbound lanes of Interstate 85 are closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash occurred near mile marker 85, one mile south of McKenney.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. Expect delays.

Creighton Court shooting investigation

The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 2100 block of Creighton Road for a reported shooting at about 12:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found an 18-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Manchester Bridge death investigation

Richmond police say a death investigation is underway after a body was found near the Manchester Bridge.

Police responded to the 400 block of South 9th Street Sunday afternoon after someone called in seeing a body on a rock out on the river.

Richmond Police say the medical examiner is still determining the official cause of death, and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Mass shooting threats

Three men in three different states have been jailed after making mass shooting threats.

Authorities say Tristan Scott Wix, 25, James Patrick Reardon, 20 and Brandon Wagshol, 22, all expressed interest in committing a mass shooting.

All three of the men had weapons and ammunition.

Joshua Yabut trial begins

Joshua Yabut’s trial begins today in Nottoway County.

Yabut, the soldier accused of stealing an armored tank and driving it through the streets of Richmond, was indicted by a grand jury last year.

He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police say he stole the tank from Fort Pickett and drove it all the way to Richmond, where he’s also facing charges.

Final thought

“Turn each Monday into the same attitude of the day before leaving on vacation and you have the recipe for phenomenal productivity.” - Byron Pulsifer

