More than 70 pets rescued from fire at Va. pet resort

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - More than 70 pets were rescued from a fire at a pet resort in Charlottesville.
According to NBC29, Charlottesville fire and police crews were called to a fire Sunday evening at the Pet Paradise on Concord Street.
Crews removed a total of 78 animals from the pet resort, which were taken to a nearby building where they would be safe.
“Local vets from the area have responded to the scene and have begun care for those animals at this time,” Charlottesville Fire Battalion Chief, Joe Phillips, told NBC29.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
