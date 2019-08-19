Man facing drug charges after fleeing deputy, hiding in trash can

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A man found hiding in a trash can was arrested following a foot pursuit in Stafford.
A deputy with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign at Glen Oak Road and Archer Road just after midnight on the morning of Aug. 17. The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and fled on foot, initiating a chase.
Additional deputies and K9 officer Gunner joined the search. The suspect was tracked to the back yard of a home on Hamstead Road and was found hiding in a trash can.
Michael Coles, 19, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with eluding, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, driving without a license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
The sheriff’s office said drug paraphernalia as well as several clear bags of a substance consistent with marijuana were found in a backpack in the vehicle.
Coles was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $6,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.