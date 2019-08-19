Man accused of stealing armored vehicle found not guilty by reason of insanity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man accused of driving a stolen armored personnel carrier through the streets of Richmond has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.
Joshua Philip Yabut was arrested June 5, 2018, after police say he took the armored vehicle from Fort Pickett while serving in the Virginia National Guard.
Yabut was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Richmond. He also faced a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Nottoway County.
He had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, and a judge accepted both pleas Monday. Yabut is scheduled to undergo a mental evaluation Oct. 4. Yabut is expected to be taken back to Central State Hospital until that evaluation.
Clinicians at Central State Hospital and the mental health examiner for Nottoway Commonwealth’s Attorney Leanne Watrous conducted evaluations on Yabut.
Watrous said three licensed clinical psychologists evaluated Yabut and agreed that he was not sane at the time of the offense.
Prior to his trial, Yabut had been granted a $5,000 secured bond that came with the condition he wear a GPS monitoring device and not leave the state.
His tracker indicated he traveled to Florida and then to Canada, in January 2019. Yabut confirmed he had made the trip in court and also confirmed he had traveled to Iraq and Turkey while under the restrictions.
“Yabut stated he had no coherent reason for the travel,” court documents said. The reason cited was “photography.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.