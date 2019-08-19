Kings Dominion offers free admission for teachers, staff

DOSWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The start of the school year comes with a nice perk for teachers.
Kings Dominion is offering free admission for teachers over Labor Day weekend.
All teachers, faculty and staff from any Virginia location can receive free admission to the park from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2.
To take advantage of the offer, show a valid school ID or teacher’s license and photo ID at the front gate.
Friends and family of school staff members can receive reduced park admission for $25 and an all-day drink wristband for $7.
For more information, visit the Kings Dominion website.
