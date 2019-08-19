Henderson brings winning reputation to established Powhatan program

Henderson brings a winning pedigree to the Indians’ program. He spent 15 years as the head coach at Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, also in Powhatan County, where he won five state titles in a nine year span. From there, Henderson turned Douglas Freeman into a consistent winner, after the Rebels suffered losing records in five of the six seasons prior to his arrival. During his seven years on Three Chopt Road, Freeman posted six winning seasons, five playoffs appearances, and two 10-win campaigns. Now he takes over a hungry group of players in his home county.