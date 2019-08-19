‘Game-changer’ Cristo Rey school opens in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new Cristo Rey Richmond High School officially opened its doors in Richmond’s Museum District on Monday.
The school took over the building that was formerly home to Benedictine, and has a student body of 96.
What’s different about this school is that the classrooms and forums spaces have been renovated and students get to participate in a work study programs to help cover tuition costs.
School officials say this process was a long two years in the making but they couldn’t be more excited to get started.
“Today, to have our students in the classrooms and to roam the hallways, and go in and out of their lockers, this is definitely exciting, so they’ve been looking for it for a long time, but I think us as a staff have been looking forward to it for a long time," principal Corey Taylor said.
“I think it’s a game-changer," CEO Peter McCourt said. “It provides students with the opportunity to pursue college-bound, work-prepared educational experience that you can’t get anywhere else.”
Friday, the school will be hosting a “Draft Day” ceremony where the students are selected for their corporate work-study opportunity.
The school is currently not zoned, so any student is welcome to attend. For more information about the school, click here.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.