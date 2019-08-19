Forecast: Hot and Humid weather rolls on, rain chance climbs late in the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid with some isolated showers or storms each afternoon and evening for the next couple of days. Better rain chances Thursday and Friday.
MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low to mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
FIRST ALERT: this weekend is trending quite nice! Lower temperatures and humidity and dry weather could combine for a great August weekend.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny afternoon with lower humidity after some morning clouds and a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.