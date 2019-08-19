Driver defaces LGBTQ street mural in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a driver was caught doing donuts on a street mural outside the Richmond Triangle Players’ building in Scott’s Addition.
According to RVA HUB, the rainbow mural was painted in 2018 to celebrate the LGBTQ-centric theater’s 25th anniversary.
The executive and artistic directors of the Richmond Triangle Players both caught the driver in the act, RVA HUB reports.
The mural is located at the intersection of Altamont Avenue and West Marshall Street.
