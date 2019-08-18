VCU freshmen move-in for 2019-2020 school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU welcomed 4,500 freshman Saturday for the 2019-2020 school year.
From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. traffic was impacted on Franklin, Grace, Cary, Laurel, and Main streets, along with Floyd Avenue.
For hours parents and students wheeled through the sidewalks exchanging luggage, excited to finally see their children venture off into the new school year.
Incoming freshman Payton Kifus moved in Saturday from Gainesville Va. with the help of her stepmother, Andrea Gray.
“We’re just figuring out everything we need to bring and actually getting it to fit all in one box,” Kifus said.
But few parents were as excited as Latelia Perkins, who moved in her daughter Amari, who is a first generation college student.
“She’s always been home. It’s her first experience so I’m just excited for her,” said Latelia. “The first in the family to go to college, this is very good.”
Amari Perkins is part of the 32 percent of incoming freshman at VCU who are first generation college students.
“This is like really chaotic with everyone out in the street and then trying to get everything in by a certain time,” said Amari. “I’m really close to my family, I’ve never really been away from them, but it’s kind of hard leaving them.”
Traffic restrictions and closures were in effect on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. VCU Police handled traffic control as student moved in.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.